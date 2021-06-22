Trina Steers Clear Of Trick Daddy Dissing JAY-Z & Beyoncé

Trina is not riding with Trick Daddy amid severe backlash for dissing Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

The power of association can be enough to derail even the most famous star’s career. It’s probably because of this that Trina has chosen to distance herself from Florida rapper Trick Daddy’s latest scandal. It’s well known that the two are pretty close, but she’s officially made it clear that she doesn’t stand by his comments that disparaged Beyoncé earlier this week.

Trick Daddy, real name Maurice Young, was speaking during a discussion on Clubhouse when he took a swing at the power couple, saying that Beyoncé “can’t sing” and that JAY-Z “never won greatest rapper alive.”

Trina has chosen sides and showed where her allegiances lie after she showered Beyonce with love using her social media platforms early this morning, June 22. On Instagram, she said: “ALL day, Everyday… The Queen,” which she used as a caption alongside a video of the couple performing together.

Fans were quick to get the intended message and showed her some support along with a bit of light humor. “Sis said trick views are not the views of the diamond princess,” this fan said, and this one added, “Trina cleared herself from the bs expeditiously!” and another fan joined in, saying, “EXACTLY THE disrespect! You don’t have to be a fan of her music, but Beyoncé IS talented. Her work ethic is unmatched!”

Trina is still riding high off of her successful Verzuz battle against Eve and quite apparently has no time for that type of drama. Even though there has been no official winner declared, many felt that Trina took the crown in that close encounter.