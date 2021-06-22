Trick Daddy Stands By His Statement On Beyoncé & JAY-Z Amid Severe Backlash

Trick Daddy is sticking with his opinion that Beyoncé is not as talented as people believe. This after the rapper faced backlash for speaking on Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z.

Speaking during a recent interview on Clubhouse, Trick Daddy seemed to be speaking about Beyoncé and another artiste when he began to speak on the issue of the R&B singer’s talent or lack thereof.

He said, “Beyoncé don’t write music and barely can sing her motherf*ckin’ self. Beyoncé can’t sang!”

The rapper continued, “Man, I watched my godmama train Beyoncé, vocal lessons all her career,” before adding, “I’mma give an unpopular opinion right now: Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to New York. That’s why they together. Jay-Z ain’t never won the greatest rapper alive. Whoever put him on a level like that?”

As expected, the Beyhive (Beyoncé’s fan club) swiftly came for the rapper on various social media channels. He was viciously bashed in his own comment sections and elsewhere on Instagram and Twitter.

Several users suggested the rapper was just looking for clout. One Beyoncé fan tweeted, “Half of us didn’t know who trick daddy was till now, enjoy the fame Beyoncès name gave you.”

Another user said, “Uhhh Trick Daddy? Chile bye…there are a few things that you could shade Beyoncé and Jay-Z on but their TALENT???? Their IMPACT!!!??? Somebody get this man outta here…Beehive do your job.”

A third tweeted, “Notice how trick daddy is only getting mentions because Beyoncé’s name is in his mouth? Enjoy the fame she’s giving you.”

Meanwhile, another user questioned the basis of Trick, saying Beyoncé can’t write. The tweet said, “Beyoncé literally wrote survivor and that song is bigger than Trick Daddy’s entire catalogue , but she doesn’t write? Y’all gon stop mentioning Beyoncé’s name for likes and shares.”

Other celebrities have also come forward to show support for Beyoncé amidst the backlash.

Trina, who is close friends with Trick Daddy, distance herself from his comment. In a post on her Instagram, Trina shared a clip of Beyoncé performing, alongside the caption, “ALL day, Everyday…..The Queen.”

Stefflon Don has also shown support for Bey. She shared her own clip of the “Single Ladies” singer performing, alongside the caption, “Truck daddy wah sleep about Beyoncé can’t sing Give Beyoncé her flowers!!!!! #beyonce #Legend.”

Despite the backlash, Trick Daddy is standing by his opinion. Speaking on the backlash, he said he knows it’s an unpopular opinion, but it’s what he believes.

“It’s my unpopular opinion. Who are you? How you feel? If you gotta walk around here worrying about how somebody feels about how you feel, then you ain’t who you are,” the rapper said.

He continued, “That’s my opinion. I said many times on the radio, oh they are wonderful business people. Jigga made a lotta money, he got a whole lotta money.”

“Did I say anything disrespectful? No. Did I call them outta their names? No, I didn’t,” he finished off.

The backlash over the rapper’s refusal to apologize has been swift. Members of the Beyhive swarmed the video, once more bashing the rapper.

A few users, however, sided with the rapper. One female tweeted, “Why does everyone has to think that Beyoncé can sing? She’s a great artist. I don’t know where originality and the ability to speak one’s mind has gone? But this is ridiculous. And if the BeyHive wants to come after me then do so!”

At this point, neither Jay-Z, not Beyoncé has responded to the shady comments, and it’s unlikely that they will. It’s also unlikely that Trick Daddy will back down because, in his own words, “he won’t be a sucker and apologize.”

Trick Daddy : “ Beyoncé can’t sing and Jay-Z isn’t the greatest rapper alive “ Black Twitter : pic.twitter.com/ybMZEAwISF — A Real $moove Production (@Jayl0n1k) June 22, 2021

Trick Daddy ain’t had a hit since 2004 and he got the nerve to talk about Beyoncé & Jay-Z Man if you don’t sit your faceless behind down somewhere bro pic.twitter.com/ZENpAFxQj1 — Jordan Triplett (@JTriplett0825) June 22, 2021

I forgot Trick Daddy even existed but did somebody leave him in the microwave to long or sum cause ikyfl?? like sir in 15 years no one will barley if even remember you at all worry about that instead of two people leaps and bounds more talented and successful than you????? — SheaButterSmooth (@DasaniDrip_) June 22, 2021

Well, she read TF outta Trick Daddy so I won’t have to ? pic.twitter.com/PbMmi1eCBz — ??????? ???? ?? (@WellLonnieSaid) June 22, 2021

Trick Daddy’s net worth is $150k… Bey & Hov’s net worth combined is close to $2 B. Why are we even entertaining his opinion…. that was offered on clubhouse… pic.twitter.com/yIygzi3Wen — The Cypher Sniper (@A_VivrantMing) June 22, 2021