Chris Brown Calls Cap On Reports He Snatched Woman Weave

Chris Brown responded to reports he’s under investigation for allegedly assaulting a female.

It looks like trouble might be brewing for R&B star Chris Brown, who, according to several media outlets is being investigated by police over an allegation of battery. Brown has since responded to the claims using Instagram. He posted the laughter and blue cap emoji in response to a story posted by Rap Alert.

The publication saved the interaction on their Instagram and shared: “#ChrisBrown steps into Rap Alert and says claims of him slapping a woman’s weave off are false.” Not too long after, the “With You” singer then updated his stories with a simple message, “YALL SO DAMN,” followed by a line of laughing emojis.

According to reports, he was named as a suspect in a battery case in the San Fernando Valley in California over the weekend after police officers responded to a call at his home after receiving a distress call from a woman. She allegedly told police that he hit her.

TMZ reported that the woman claimed Brown hit her on the back of the head so hard that it made some of her weave come out. They further reported that the woman had no further injuries. So far, no arrests have been made. However, police took a battery report following the alleged incident. If he is arrested, the 32-year-old could face a misdemeanor charge. Besides his Instagram comments, he and his team have not made any official comments on the incident.

In 2009 he was charged with two felonies following an incident with him and his then-girlfriend Rihanna. According to the police detective at the time he believed that there was a brutal argument between the two which was probably provoked by her discovery of a text message from another woman.

He was eventually arraigned on charges of assault likely to cause great bodily injury and making criminal threats.