Skillibeng and Stefflon Don got a collaboration on the way.

The name Skillibeng has become synonymous with collaborations, and he continues his reach through his work with UK-based dancehall entertainer Stefflon Don. The UK rapper announced her arrival to the island when she strutted her stuff in a skimpy bikini for her IG followers. It turns out her trip back to the reggae/dancehall capital of the world was not only for recreation, even though she used the time to conquer her fears of spiders.

The “Hurtin” singer was also down for business, and it became pretty evident when Skillibeng shared a short video of them posing for a picture together. The image was shared without a caption, which left fans assuming a collab was in the works. Those rumors were confirmed later in the day when Skillibeng shared a video of a handful of skimpily clad melanin bodies gyrating on a boat to the lyrics from the unreleased track.

Neither Skilli nor Stefflon Don has shared any concrete details on the collab. However, it’s clear the song was crafted with the ladies in mind. The unreleased track has now become the second collab for Stefflon Don in recent times after she teamed up with Ding Dong for a remix of his song “Man A Star.”

Skillibeng’s extensive list of high-profile collabs already includes Vybz Kartel, Nicki Minaj, Rich The Kid, Megan Ryte, and upcoming work with Atlanta rapper Lil Baby. The fast-rising dancehall star is also dominating the UK, and he cemented himself as a giant when he signed a major publishing deal with Sony ATV.

The E-Syde deejay has been making it a priority to connect with his female fans following the release of the gun tooting Prodigy mixtape in December 2020. He has since released a female version of The Prodigy. The project reached new levels when the deejay unveiled the #SloppyChallenge, which contestant number 14 aced. While we are unsure of what the marketing strategy will be for the Skilli x Don collab, it seems Stefflon Don is here and ready to make it happen, even if that means being away from her hubby Burna Boy.