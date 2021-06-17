NBA Youngboy’s Brother OG 3Three Arrested, Cops Found Him Hiding Under A House

NBA Youngboy’s brother OG 3Three has been arrested.

A video circulating online showed the dramatic moment police along with service dogs arrested the older brother of incarcerated rapper NBA YoungBoy as they reportedly hauled him out from below a house where he was hiding in Louisiana.

The details as to his arrest and charges have not been disclosed as yet, but the incident is said to have taken place this week.

The video made by a civilian watching on shows a police car parked with its headlight on as an officer holds on to a K-9 service dog while another officer can be seen cuffing NBA OG 3Three. He is wearing what looks like a white t-shirt lying face down as the officer cuffs him, then turns him over and pulls him up.

An unknown man can be heard identifying him- “damn three-three man” as others discuss him.

Meanwhile, Youngboy Never Broke Again is behind bars. It’s unclear if his brother’s arrest is connected to his own case as he was taken into custody months ago for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon as well as possession of an unregistered firearm.

NBA OG 3Three lawyers allege that the rapper is being targeted by police and that his arrest came as a sting operation that police called “Never Free Again.”

If convicted, NBA YoungBoy could be sentenced to years in prison. Prosecutors have successfully argued against his release on bail so far, but his attorneys are still fighting for his release pending his trial.