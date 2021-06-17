Cordae Sets Up HBCU Scholarships With Disney & ESPN

Cordae has teamed up with Disney and ESPN for a HBCU scholarship fund.

Another rapper has joined the cause to give youth in underrepresented communities a shot at getting higher education. Grammy-nominated Cordae has announced that he will team up with Disney Dreamers Academy and ESPN’s The Undefeated to fund scholarships for people from these communities who are attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Cordae, whose real name is Cordae Amari Dunston, has decided to donate the money he will receive from appearing on the upcoming Liberated/Music for the Movement Vol. 3 EP to HBCU students. The album is in honor of Juneteenth, which might receive official public holiday status this year.

Disney announced earlier this month that they would celebrate Juneteenth and honor Black lives by releasing the project, which is the third installment in the Disney Music Group and The Undefeated’s series of music highlighting social injustices. Both Disney and The Undefeated already announced that they would match his contribution. His track is called “What’s Life.”

Cordae explained in a statement that he feels it’s important to give back since he’s been blessed to be in a good financial position in life.

“So many people need the money more than I do. I feel as though when you’re in such a blessed position, it’s important to pay that forward to be a blessing to others,” he said.

He added that he also felt compelled to invest in the future of the youth.

“It’s especially important to me to invest in our youth and the future. Young people are the future of our society and the world, so we must do all we can to ensure they are properly positioned to succeed. If I can spark the brain of a few future world leaders and geniuses, I’ll die a happy man.” he added.