Rick Ross Saves A Ton Of Money Cutting His Own Lawn

Rick Ross is a multimillionaire but he cuts his own lawn and fly on commercial planes.

It’s easy to assume that wealthy celebrities have all of their chores taken care of by hired help, but that isn’t always the case. According to Rick Ross, mowing the lawn on his over 200 acre estate is a responsibility he happily took on after purchasing his 54,000-square-foot home in Fayetteville, GA. The home, which was once owned by boxing legend Evander Holyfield, requires a great deal of outdoor upkeep.

In a new interview with Forbes, Ross explains that cutting his own grass allows him to cut costs as well, saying, “When I bought the Fayetteville estate, locals would see me walk out of a restaurant and scream, ‘You know Holyfield spent $1 million a year to cut the grass!’ So I decided that I was gonna cut my own grass. And that’s what I did.”

Ross isn’t exactly pushing your average lawn mower, however. “I went down to John Deere and asked to see the biggest tractor, the most efficient tractor,” he explained. “I told them I had 200-plus acres that I wanted to keep cut, and they pointed out the right tractor. I bought it right then and there. I bought the extended attachment on the back that would cut even wider.” He went on to say that operating his ride-on lawn mower involved a bit of a learning curve, adding, “Once I got it back home, I filled it up with gas. I may have sat in the same spot for two hours before I got everything working, but once I got it going, I didn’t stop. I cut grass for about five hours.”

The Maybach Music front man added that mowing his lawn has been therapeutic for him, saying, “I sit there and have my cannabis rolled up, and man, I look at the property and can appreciate my struggles and my triumphs, those rough days. It’s the smallest thing but it keeps a smile on my face.”

Despite regularly showing off his lavish lifestyle in his song lyrics, the Boss also shared a few other money saving tips including his frequent choice to fly with commercial airlines and his fondness for decorating with antique store and swap meet finds. Meanwhile, Ross recently purchased another home when he took a Florida estate off the hands of former NBA player Amare Stoudemire for $3.5 million in cash. In true Boss fashion, Ross knows how to save and spend with the best of them.