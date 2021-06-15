“Reggae Vaccine” – Contractor & Julian Marley Shares Message Behind The Album

The Reggae Vaccine album is currently No. 2 on the USA iTunes Reggae chart as the album goes into its third week since being launched on June 4, 2021.

According to producer Sean ‘Contractor’ Edwards, the album features 12 tracks and is available on all digital streaming platforms. Among the artists are Julian Marley- the son of Bob Marley who headlines the album, Jah Vinci, Wayne Wonder, Shatta Wale from Ghana, who has a remix with Ed Sheeran and Jethro Sheeran, who are cousins, among others.

The album is presently on the USA No.2 Reggae albums iTunes chart and No. 9 on the UK Reggae Albums iTunes chart while it sits at No. 2 on Amazon Reggae charts and No. 2 on the Amazon’s bestseller chart.

According to Edwards, the name of the album was carefully chosen to reflect the songs and their intended effects on music lovers.

“So the album is called Reggae Vaccine because Reggae is known for the healing of people worldwide, and with this pandemic with the mental health issues, even normal people having a hard time adjusting,” he said. “You need music and reggae music and as you know Bob Marley has given us the healing music of the land and so that’s why you will get a taste of his son Julian’s music on this album.”

Julian Marley shared that it was a good feeling headlining the album.

“It feels good to be headlining this album, it’s a great rhythm, so many great songs that [are on] the rhythm… we have to play more great music and keep our father legacy and work alive which you know is God’s work, you know, it’s all one mission. It’s all about keeping that message going every day,” Marley said.

The album, which has slowly moved up the charts from fourth to second position on the iTunes Reggae Charts, sits behind Alkaline’s Top Prize which has been there for almost three weeks now.