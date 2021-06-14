Keyshia Cole Slips Into Jamaica For Vacation and Hardly Anyone Noticed

Keyshia Cole has been living her best life in Jamaica as she enjoys her vacation away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles.

The artist was in Negril Jamaica where she spent one week enjoying the sunshine and adventures the tropical destination offers and hardly anyone noticed since most folks on the island are still dealing with curfew. In typical style, Keyshia Cole showed out in her choice of fashionable fits which included sexy cover ups and big floppy hats which are definitely in style for summer. “Big chilling in my floppy,” she captioned a photo that showed off her legs.

The artist and reality TV show actress also shared the activities she enjoyed while on vacation which includes horseback riding, riding the ATVs and more. She shared on social media that she loved how she was treated while visiting the island.

“For the most part I did everything I wanted to do In Jamaica… except jump off at @rickzcafe… @chukkacaribbean soooo many treated me with love and respect.”

It seems that the singer and songwriter is finally enjoying some down time as she had explained previously when she said she wanted to retire from music. According to her, she wants to spend more time with her sons but she’ll continue to tour and perform. She made the announcement in March of this year.

Cole said these plans will kick in after the release of her 8th Studio album. She hasn’t given a timeline for when the album would be released but she assured fans that her partial retirement wouldn’t come before that album is released.