French Montana’s Driver Robbed Of $300K Richard Mille Watch In New York

French Montana is okay but his driver is pretty shaken today.

News has emerged that one of French Montana’s drivers has been robbed of his chains and a watch while waiting in front of New York City’s reputed Dream Hotel in downtown Manhattan. The incident, which was first reported by Page Six, is said to have happened yesterday, June 13.

Further reports indicate that the driver, who hasn’t been named as yet, was waiting in front of the hotel when just before 5 a.m., two masked gunmen approached him and demanded that he give up his chains and a watch.

It seems there was a struggle at first as the 18-year-old driver refused to give up his jewelry. During that ensuing scuffle, the driver was punched about the body. To show they meant business, they allegedly fired one round into the ground.

Once he saw the weapon, he gave up the fight and soon handed over his $300,000 Richard Mille watch and $40,000 Cuban link gold chain. No arrests have been made as yet as the men fled the area. The same publication mentioned above also stated that French Montana was staying at the hotel at the time. Montana may have been in New York following his latest track, “FWMGAB,” or “F**k With Me Get a Bag.” The visuals for the video are set in New York.

The area is becoming infamous for violence, even though the hotel is one of the more glamorous. Twenty-five-year-old Byron Morales was shot and killed outside the hotel last week Thursday. Some reports on that indicate that he might have been leaving dinner at Tao Downtown Restaurant. According to police, he was arguing with the gunman at around 12:22 a.m. in front of the Dream Hotel when the suspect pulled out a 9mm handgun and shot him in the lower body.