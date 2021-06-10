Pooh Shiesty Remanded In Custody After Judge Revoked Bond

Pooh Shiesty was remanded in custody after a judge revoked his bond.

The Memphis rapper has been having a tough week as his legal troubles catch up with him. On Thursday, he appeared before a division judge for a shooting incident that occurred in October 2020.

Pooh Shiesty has been in jail after he was held over from a previous court appearance on Wednesday for which he is charged for aggravated battery after he opened fire in a Miami strip club during Memorial Day weekend that left a security guard with gunshot wounds to his leg. A judge on Wednesday granted him bond in the amount of $10,000.

However, his luck ran out on Thursday as the judge hearing his case wasted no time in revoking his previous bond for the October 8 shooting in Bay Harbour, nearby Miami. This means that Shiesty will remain in jail until his trial.

“There is not a chance I am giving this kid a bond right now,” the judge reportedly said.

The 21-year-old 1017 rapper turned himself in to authorities Tuesday for the shooting at the King of Diamonds Strip Club on May 30.

Prosecutors say Shiesty intentionally shot the security guard in his leg after his money went missing. The rapper’s team has, however, disputed the facts of the incident, saying that the security was escorting him out of the club when the firearm was accidentally discharged, and the bullet ricocheted, causing the injury to the security guard.

Shiesty, who hails from Memphis, has shown himself to be a promising rapper with his latest release, “Back in Blood” and his debut mixtape “Shiesty Season’ peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart. The mixtapes commercial success has seen the rapper rise to stardom in little time, but his legal troubles could mean, if found guilty, time spent behind bars.

Meanwhile, no date has been set for his trial, and it’s unclear how long that’ll take.