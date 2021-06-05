Usain Bolt Hit The Studio With Rapper Cordae And NJ

Is a Usain Bolt and Cordae cooking in the studio.

Usain Bolt and international rapper Cordae recently linked up in the studio, and there are already questions about what this all means. The track star turned music producer shared a video of himself and the upcoming rapper vibing to his Clockwork Riddim, while his best friend and manager turned artiste, NJ performed a piece of his single “Living The Dream”.

Bolt captioned the video, “Dancehall can’t stall @cordae #ClockWorkRiddim.”

The video left many wondering if the rapper would be featured on the riddim. The speculations intensified when Cordae shared a graphic of Bolt’s rhythm and the songs featured on the project to his Instagram story.

So far, there are ten local artists featured on the rhythm. Among them are Vybz Kartel, Shaneil Muir, Teejay, Bibi, Charly Black, Christopher Martin, ZJ Liquid, Ajji, Lia Caribe, and NJ.

Cordae released his EP “Just Until” last month and is currently working on his sophomore album. While he hasn’t announced a release date for the project, Cordae revealed the album’s name on Twitter. He said, “My next body of work is titled From a Birds Eye View.”

With the rapper now in the studio with Usain Bolt, many are wondering if the project will feature a dancehall song. It would be a major boost and an endorsement for Bolt if the rapper decided to hop on his Clockwork Riddim.

Bolt has had his decision to enter into the musical arena questioned by many critics. Among them was dancehall artist Popcaan. Commenting on a song Bolt released with his friend NJ early this year, Popcaan said, “Wid all due respect Legend, me feel like you fi just help up some youth wid real musical talent…them deya nuff. NJ a mi fam but please just give some hungry youth wey actually have some talent tha platform dey. Happy New Year.” Despite backlash from several people, Popcaan stood by his statement. Still, Usain remains undaunted and continues with his musical pursuits.

If Cordae produces a track with the track and field legend, the rapper would be the latest in a series of R&B and hip-hop performers who have collaborated with reggae and dancehall artists. Just last month, DJ Khaled released his album Khaled Khaled which featured a high-profile Jamaican collaboration with Bounty Killer, Buju Banton, and Capleton. Both Nicki Minaj and Rich The Kid have teamed up with Skillibeng on separate singles.