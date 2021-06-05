Lil Baby Looking To Tap Into Dancehall With Skillibeng Collab, Gutty Bling Explain

Lil Baby looks towards dancehall next with a big collab with Skillibeng.

Skillibeng is steadily on the rise on both the local and international scene. The dancehall deejay has again landed a collaboration with another international artiste; this time, “The Bigger Picture” rapper Lil Baby. In April, the “Coke” deejay collaborated with rappers Rich The Kid and Jay Critch on “Real Boss” and in May, Nicki Minaj released a remix of his 2020 hit single “Crocodile Teeth” on her Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape. The deejay is not stopping there and is continuing to make strides.

Word of a possible collaboration with Lil Baby broke the internet early Friday morning when a screenshot of a WhatsApp video call between Skillibeng, Lil Baby, and Claims Records’ Gutty Bling began circulating on social media.

There was no confirmation of a collab at that time, but fans had not only speculated that there was a project in the making but also shared their anticipation for the collab.

“I need a collab,” one person commented. “Ready fi a next hit song,” another said.

Reports are that the talks of collaboration came around the same time that Lil Baby posted the “Mr. Universe” deejay on his Instagram stories and tagged him to the post. This was some time last month, as was reported by Zip FM. Gutty Bling later confirmed that a possible collab was being discussed between the artiste and the rapper.

Urban Islandz spoke with Gutty Bling who told us that the collaboration with be big for dancehall.

“I have two friends, CEO Philly and Lockecity they link me with the idea because they have a link with Lil Baby,” Gutty said. He further explained that both men told the Atlanta rapper about Skillibeng, since Lil Baby is seeking a way to get into the Jamaican culture and he was curious to know who was making the most noise in dancehall at the moment.

“Lil Baby want to come into the Jamaican market and he is asking about who is running dancehall at the moment so they told him Skilli and that’s how the link made,” Gutty Bling told us.

“They linked me and I hooked it up and I give Baby one of my songs with the space between it. A song Skilli did already,” he further elaborated.

Bling confirmed that Lil Baby received Skilli’s verse and loves it, but has not yet found the time to add his part since he released his collaborative album with Lil Durk on Friday.

Timing may be tight at the moment on the rapper’s part as he recently released his collaborative project The Voice of The Heroes with Lil Durk. The album, released on Thursday, June 3, has 18 tracks featuring voices from major hip hop acts including Meek Mill, Young Thug, Travis Scott, and Rod Wave.

The project is the third collaborative full-length from Lil Baby. His first was “2 The Hard Way” with Marlo and his second was “Drip Harder” with Gunna.