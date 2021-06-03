Dababy Rapper Wisdom Awute Arrested And Charged With Attempted Murder

A member of DaBaby’s entourage is among two persons who are facing attempted murder charges for a shooting in Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, earlier this week that left two people suffering gunshot wounds.

Wisdom Awute, an upcoming rapper who is a member of the Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment label owned by DaBaby, along with Christopher Urena were arrested Tuesday. Wisdom, who is 21, and Urena 29, were both arrested and are facing charges of attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault.

In addition, Urena is also facing charges of grand theft and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to details released by the police, the police received multiple 911 calls about the shooting around 11:30 p.m. on Monday night, NBC Miami reported. The shooting took place along the populated Strip of Art Deco hotels and restaurants, and two persons were injured from stray bullets.

One of those injured was shot in the shoulder and the other in the leg as they were reportedly close to the Prime 112 restaurant. They were taken to the Jackson Memorial Hospital, where one of them remains in a critical condition and is paralyzed, the police says. Police didn’t share further details but did say one of the victims was treated and sent home.

The police report says that the shooting stemmed from an argument that Urena had with a group of men during which he pulled out a gun and opened fire. Awute also followed suit, and he shot one of the victims.

As part of the investigations, DaBaby was detained for questions, but he was let go shortly, Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said. Awute and Urena remain behind bars up to Wednesday.