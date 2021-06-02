Beenie Man Confirms HoodCelebrityy, Shaggy & Sean Paul For “Simma” Album

Beenie Man confirms more big names for his upcoming album Simma, including guest appearances from HoodCelebrityy, Shaggy, and Sean Paul.

The King of the Dancehall Beenie Man was the latest guest on the tell-all Youtube series Odyssey with Yendi. The deejay took the opportunity to shed some light on his much-anticipated album Simma that should be released sometime this year. When asked by the host Yendi Phillips what was his greatest collaboration, the dancehall legend responded that he is still collaborating even as his album hangs close.

The “Girls Dem Sugar” deejay released his lead single from the album “Fun In The Sun” featuring Dre Island and Popcaan in early March.

During the interview, he revealed that there are more interesting collaborations to look forward to in the new project. He listed HoodCelebrityy, Bunji Garlin, Sean Paul, Anthony Redrose, Shaggy, Busy Signal, and Dexta Daps as artistes that will play a part in the project.

Beenie Man, whose real name is Moses Davis, disclosed that he had done some music renovations for the album.

“Mi actually make over back ‘Movie Star’ riddim and put Anthony Redrose fi sing the punch line. Mi actually make over ‘Angel’ riddim and put Shaggy pon it,” he explains.

The dancehall deejay also disclosed that Dexta Daps was placed on a brand new song on the album.

Earlier this year, Beenie Man announced that the album was complete, having shared several teasers on social media. The official release date has still not been disclosed, but the project was initially set to be released last year in August on Beenie Man’s 47th birthday. The deejay explained the reason for postponement as “personal challenges,” and no further information was disclosed.

The “Who Am I” artiste told Zip FM radio in early February that he and his team were waiting for a release date from VP Records.

“Wi actually a wait pon a release date from VP Records but the album is already complete, everything done – the pictures, already take, the cover already been made an everything, suh yah man, di album is actually finished,” he said.

While Beenie Man is not new to albums, after spending most of his life on the dancehall scene, his last of 18 studio album was released more than 13 years ago. That album was titled “Undisputed.”

The deejay has promised something special to make up for the hiatus.