Polo G & Nicki Minaj Supports Coi Leray After Disappointing Show In Houston

Nicki Minaj is constantly showing the Queen of a person she is, coming to the defense of Coi Leray, who appeared downtrodden after a performance in Houston, Texas, over the weekend. Viral clips of her performing showed a bored-looking crowd who stood around as they performed at H-Town Memorial Day Mayhem.

Many took to social media to drag her for the performance and referred to the moment that she brought back the “mannequin challenge,” in reference to people standing around. She took to social media, however, as she shared how the video and performance affected her.

“The love use to outweigh the hate but now the hate outweigh the love and it’s slowing destroying me,” Coi Leray wrote on Twitter.

She shared a series of depressive-sounding tweets as she questioned her abilities as an artist, and that’s when Nicki Minaj showed up with words of encouragement. “Don’t do that. Chin up. Always remember this, when black ppl not fkn with you #TheyWillBoo,” Minaj said.

“Those ppl were on their feet. That means they may not have known the song, but they were interested in getting to know more— so they were observing u. Charge it to the game & move on.”

Nicki’s uplifting words clearly had a positive impact on Coi, who noted her gratitude and admitted that the lousy weekend went from “wtf to best weekend ever.” She said, “thank you so much for this. This means everything and more to me,” as she quoted Nicki’s tweet. “Wow. I’m speechless. You just gave me so much more hope. Thank you again.”

Leray had shared on her Instagram account how Travis Scott used to perform for a small crowd earlier in his career, but today he is a bigger artist who is sought after, something she is hoping to achieve as she continues to hone her craft.

She’s emerged on the hip-hop scene in 2017 and has been growing as an artist. Her latest song, “BIG PURR (prrdd) released in 2021, precedes several Eps released earlier in the year.

Polo G also shared some words of encouragement for the young rapper. He wrote on Twitter, “That’s always how it b when u 1st come in Compared to when u really blow u gotta block that shit out & keep goin crazy u got it.”