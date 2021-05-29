Vivica Fox Shared Throwback With 50 Cent, Cuban Link Respond

It’s clear Vivica Fox is still reminiscing on her relationship with 50 Cent, and she is taking no prisoners, as she seemingly shades the rapper’s current girlfriend using an old thirst trap. The actress posted several throwback photos and a video of her cuddling up to Fif to her Instagram account this morning.

She captioned the post, “TGIF Dawlings! #FBF moments! #CLASSIC @randirahm dress #LifeIsGood #GodIsGood.”

The video posted by Vivica Fox showed 50 Cent on stage at the 2003 BET Awards, where the rapper made the legendary comment about her showstopper of a dress. “I want to thank Vivica for wearing that dress,” 50 said as he concluded his acceptance speech.

Speaking in a recent interview with VladTV, she reminisced on the relationship with 50 and admitted that she still had made love for him nearly two decades later.

Vivica said, “He’s such a gentleman, he’s very generous. I know him as Curtis, always will. What killed the relationship is that we just went way too public way too fast. The love that I had for him and still to this day. … He was the love of my life, I will admit that without any reservations. He will always have a very special place in my heart.”

In response to the comment, 50 Cent, who is now dating Cuban Link, said he was unbothered by Fox’s statement. Speaking with radio host Kris Kaylin, he said, “I’m never bothered by when she says that.”

In response to the ShadeRoom’s repost of the video clip of Fox speaking about 50, Cuban commented, “Aww,” alongside the violin and heart face emojis. Many interpreted the comment as a shade towards Vivica Fox, who just can’t seem to get past the relationship. Shortly after Cuban posted that response, Vivica took to her Instagram stories to respond. She wrote, “Well! This is getting good cause I tried to post 3 times on @ShadeRoom. Now, @_Cuban_Link, what that clip didn’t show was that I said he now has a hawt girlfriend & I’m happy 4 him! So stay in ya bag, boo, don’t get nervous! I’m good!”

While the aspiring corporate lawyer did not respond directly to Vivica, she took the shade to Twitter, where she posted a series of cryptic messages.

She tweeted, “.. it’s giving menopause,” followed by “.. y’all, how that Pooh shiesty song go again ?”

The song many assumed she was referring to is Back in Blood, in particular, the lines – “Come get it back in blood / B*tch, come get it back in blood.”

She followed that tweet with, “.. My momma always told me stay outta grown folk business see what I done started .. smh,” before adding, “Aye Maybach, play Maybach ft Future !”

She ended the series of tweets with “.. it’s all love [heart emoji].”

.. My momma always told me stay outta grown folk business ????? see what I done started .. ?smh — jamirahaines ' (@CubanLink__) May 28, 2021

.. it’s giving menopause — jamirahaines ' (@CubanLink__) May 28, 2021

..leave me alone y’all ? — jamirahaines ' (@CubanLink__) May 28, 2021

.. it’s all love ?? — jamirahaines ' (@CubanLink__) May 28, 2021

Despite the responses from 50’s beau, Vivica remains undaunted, as shown in her latest post. It will be interesting to see if and how 50 responds to this impending catfight. The rapper has been known not to mince words and has gotten into several social media beefs with other celebs, including Vivica herself.