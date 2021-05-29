Dancehall Star Dovey Magnum Was Released from ICE Detention

Dovey Magnum was released from ICE detention this week.

The Dancehall artist shared the news on her Instagram page, where she expressed her gratitude to fans for their support. The “Bawl Out” singer did not waste any time, as in the same breath, she announced the release of her new single. “Never Fail.”

News surfaced on the internet last week that Dovey Magnum, whose real name is Simsky Kimberly Harrison, was detained at a US immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in the United States.

While not disclosing any new information about the incident, Dovey Magnum posted below a clip of her new single, “Thanks for the love and support I’m home resting I appreciate you all from my heart.”

Fans are apparently happy that the Dancehall diva has been released as they exclaimed to the heavens that she was safely back home. One fan commented, “So glad you good Dovey!! God strongest soldiers will always get the hardest fight but it’s the come back that is the most powerful.”

Fellow reggae artiste I Octane also commented to show his support with the simple word “ROAD.”

Dovey also took to the comment section of the post to express her appreciation. “Love y’all sooooooo much! Thanks a million on millions,” she said.

While Dovey is now receiving numerous positive comments and a huge welcome back, fans had previously circulated news that the deejay may be facing some criminal issues, as well as immigration issues.

But, her new manager Nigel Angus issued a statement on social media soon after, clarifying that this was not the case.

He said, “There is only ONE problem and it’s regarding her overstaying here in the States. I have retained an attorney who goes by Mr. Farqueson and has declared this is only an immigration issue, NOT a criminal case.”

Mr. Angus also revealed that Dovey was held for questioning at the airport and was then transferred to the Stewart Detention Center facility.

Dovey’s detention forced her to miss Purity’s All White weekend bash in Florida last weekend (May 23), but the artiste is wasting no time as she looks forward to another performance at “All White Affair” coming on Sunday, June 6 at the Lyfe Night Club in Atlanta.