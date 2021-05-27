NBA YoungBoy Alive and Well Despite Rumors Claiming He Died In Jail

NBA YoungBoy is incarcerated but is alive and well.

It’s always best to take social media reports on celebrities with a grain of salt. Point and case the vicious rumor that has been circulating that rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again was found dead in his cell. The rumor has been shut down by law enforcement, who confirmed that the Baton Rouge-based rapper is alive and well.

The rumor began making the rounds on May 19 and gained traction this week. It started getting shares on Facebook, and according to USA Today, it all began with a Facebook user who shared a screenshot that said: “The worlds biggest artist NBA YOUNGBOY who’s real name is Kentrell DeSeaun Gaulden was found dead in his cell earlier today.”

However, it has been confirmed by Greg Moroux, chief legal counsel at St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, that the rumor is absolutely false. Youngboy is still in lock-up at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. He’s been there since April. He was arrested after a warrant was issued following his September detainment. At that time, he was arrested for possession of drugs and a stolen firearm. He was eventually charged with one count of illegal possession of firearms by a felon and possession of an unregistered weapon.

Youngboy has been keeping himself busy by getting in touch with his emotions. Throughout the last few weeks, he’s sent out a series of letters that he wrote from his jail cell. One of those was to his girlfriend, who is presently expecting his eighth child. He’s expected to drop a new song at midnight. The track will feature Rod Wave and is part of Kawhi Leonard’s upcoming music project.