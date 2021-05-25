Sean Kingston Breaks Down His Rebirth With Forthcoming “Deliverance” Album

Sean Kingston’s rebirth is coming as fans looks forward to his forthcoming album, Deliverance.

Sean Kingston has officially announced his re-entry into the music biz after dropping “Darkest Times,” a collaboration with Chicago rapper G Herbo. The track comes some eight years since he dropped his last album, Back 2 Life, and is reminiscent of the style that he’s become well-known for. His voice hasn’t changed that much over the years, and his strong Jamaican roots still ring through. This track is expected to be the lead one for his upcoming album Deliverance.

He’s hinted so far that fans can expect artists hailing from the US and his beloved Jamaica. In an interview with the Jamaica Star, he wanted it to be made known that the album is not a comeback per se but more of a celebration of the music that he still has to share with the world.

“So, we’re not calling this a comeback, but a rebirth; and the new music will chronicle my growth and open a whole different chapter. It’s going to be something the listeners least expect. There’s even going to be something on there for my Jamaican supporters,” he said.

The artist, who is proud of his Miami-Jamaican connection, has come quite a long way from where he started being one of the first artists trying to figure out how to make their brand stand out on the internet. He credits his start to MySpace, one of the very first social media sites to gain major popularity. He was able to maneuver into a serious career from the platform to the major airwaves. His knack for churning out hits didn’t hurt either. He’s behind some of the biggest summer songs like “Beautiful Girls,” and “Eenie Meenie” with Justin Bieber. Kingston sat down for an interview with HotNewHipHop, where he revealed more about the upcoming album and the inspiration behind it.

The biggest question that he probably had to address is why he chose this year when so many other artists have fallen off because of Covid-19 to drop new music. The lyric video has already gotten over 100,000 views last weekend and is poised to bring in more views.

“I just feel like the time is now. I’ve been writing a lot of music behind the scenes. I’ve been writing a lot of hits for a lot of artists…Chris Brown, Lil Mosey. I’ve been writing hits for a lot of people, but I just felt like, now is the time for me to come back, for me to tell my story again, for me to get—I just feel like the world is in such a…with COVID and everything that’s going on, they need feel-good music,” he explained.

The major reasoning behind the album is to reform the bond that he had with his fans and followers because he wants to share with them all the experience that he’s gained over the last eight years. He wants to share the lessons with others so that they can share the journey that he’s been on. That’s not to take away from his younger, more artistic approach, he continued. He added that his approach to music hasn’t changed that much, he’s just matured.

“It was still genuine because I have always been that type of person—but it was kind of, me rushing into things, but now, it’s very much more laid back, much more mature. My sound has matured, the way my melodies are now, everything is on a wider level,” he continued.

Anyone who’s kept up the award-winning artist knows that he’s had his fair share of controversies, including some money woes. These are some of the feelings and moments that he’s had to work through, and fans can expect to hear how he got through them on this album. That was some of the meaning behind “Darkest Times.”

“It’s basically just me explaining when I’m going through something—whenever somebody go through what they go through, trials and tribulations—[just] having somebody there as your rock and your stone. Being there for you through the darkest times,” he explained.

The veteran artist has worked with some big names in the music biz like Trippie Redd, Bow Wow, Brandy, Flo Rida, Sean Paul, and Nicki Minaj, to name a few, but his focus remains on being humble and connecting with his fans. He also shared some words of inspiration from Jay-Z that he’s held on to.

“I met Jay-Z in Dubai and me and Jay-Z was chopping it up and he told me, ‘No matter what you do, just keep going. Keep God first. Just stay at it, whether it’s music or business ideas or real estate or whatever. Just keep capitalizing and becoming a better person—and I feel like that’s always stuck with me,” he shared.

While he didn’t reveal much about who will be on the album, it’s fair to expect a lot of collaborations with his love of Jamaican culture and music strongly influencing the finished product.