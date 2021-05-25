DMX’s Estate Reportedly Worth Less Than $1 Million

The late and great rapper DMX may have left behind an estate worth as little as $50k, according to recent court documents.

Five of X’s fifteen children have now involved themselves in two separate court filings in attempts to become administrators of their father’s estate. On May 10th, sisters Sasha Simmons and Jada Oden submitted their documents together, while brothers Xavier, Tacoma, and Sean came together to submit documents on May 21st, the NY Daily News reported.

Although it is unclear at this time how each party is conducting their calculations, the brothers’ filing estimates DMX’s estate to be worth less than a million, while the sisters value their father’s estate at a startling number below $50,000.

Considering DMX’s impressive career in hip hop and film, it is hard to imagine how he could have come to a place of such financial instability. However, like many unfortunate stars who struggle with their personal demons despite the benefits of fame and money, X was known to have suffered from addiction and lingering trauma from his childhood.

Despite landing five consecutive No. 1 albums from 1998-2003, the rapper continued to abuse drugs and found himself behind bars or in court-mandated drug rehabilitation more than a few times. In 2018, he was convicted for tax evasion and sentenced to time in prison.

Addiction frequently leads to financial trouble, even for those making the insane amount of money going around at the top tier of the rap world. Additionally, X was once charged with failure to pay $400k in child support. While representatives for his children declined to comment on their court filings, it is likely that they are not only looking to secure control of his current assets but also any future earnings.

DMX hits continue to pull in money, and his posthumous album, Exodus, featuring songs recorded shortly before his death, is due to be released on May 28th.