Latto Says ER Visit Was Not For Surgery, Addresses Name change In New Song

Despite the name change, Latto is still the name on everyone’s lips.

The 22-year-old rapper announced on Twitter that she was not in good health upon the release of her newest single, “The Biggest,” on Friday, May 21. “Y’all don’t even know I been in the ER & wasn’t able to promote “The Biggest” myself but I’m feeling better & seeing all the support feels amazing. Thanks for hearing me out and accepting my apology,” she tweeted.

While the rapper sounded sincere enough and received positive words from most of her fans and followers, one social media user accused the rapper of “getting more surgery” and using the ER as an excuse.

One person on Twitter tweeted, “This always the cover up it’s never ‘I was on the table getting more surgery’ lol but go off ER.”

To this, Latto responded, “I actually was in the ER for a serious health scare. I’m open about my surgeries this had nothing to do w that.”

While Latto, who recently changed her name from Mulatto, did not disclose what her health issue was, fans are siding with the rapper and disregarding the fan’s comment as just hate.

As she addressed in “The Biggest,” she is often on the tip of the public’s tongue, and it’s typically with negative comments.

The rapper came under huge criticism last year for her former name “Mulatto” which many deemed as offensive. ‘Mulatto’ is a derogatory term used to refer to a person of African and European ancestry. While the Atlanta rapper said she was embracing her mixed ethnicity, she said she understood why it would have offended many.

Earlier this week, she announced her official name change to ‘Latto’ on Instagram, and in the same breath, announced the release of “The Biggest.”

In the song, she addressed her name change, noting that she knows the move will not stop her from getting hate.

“Misunderstood so I made it official/Changed the name, watch them still make it an issue. / Rap b*tches ain’t talkin’ ’bout nothin’/F**k it, I’ll change my name but I bet they still gon’ find somethin’, / Y’all ain’t bully out my sh*t/Drop hits, I still ain’t miss,” she raps.

Fans seem to be fully behind the rapper and her new track and are looking forward to a promising Rap career for Latto.