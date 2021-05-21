Kylie Jenner Slams Reports She And Travis Scott In An Open Relationship

Kylie Jenner has responded to reports that she and her baby daddy Travis Scott are in an open relationship.

The pair seems to have rekindled things after a two-year breakup in 2019. However, while they share a daughter, they won’t be in an exclusive relationship like before. TMZ reported that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have both agreed to be in an open relationship, much to the dismay of their fans.

The pair was recently spotted partying in Miami for his birthday at the LIV nightclub in Miami, sparking rumors that they were together again.

On Tuesday, they were spotted together spending quality family time with their daughter Stormi who they took to Disneyland. They were also seen recently on a date night with Justin and Haley Bieber and Kendall Jenner, and Devin Booker.

According to news reports, the couple broke up in 2019, and now with their new relationship status, Kylie, 23, and Travis, 30, also wants to keep seeing other people.

Of course, their reconciliation doesn’t come as a surprise for fans rooting for the relationship as the two remained on good terms after the breakup and were even publicly praising each other on social media over the past year and a half. They have also shared how they are coping with the Covid-19 pandemic as they spent time co-parenting their daughter, Stormi, together.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who is a Grammy nominee, also seemed to have spent quarantine time together as he appeared in one of her TikTok videos, which caused fans to speculate about them still being together.

Their fans have been reacting to the news on Twitter with mixed reaction. Most fans seems to be happy that they’re back together but skeptical that they will remain given the current understanding between them.

In her response to the story via Daily Mail and TMZ, Kylie Jenner said, “you guys really just make up anything.”

She added on Twitter, “I’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true.”

you guys really just make up anything. pic.twitter.com/Q0LPxgiRGg — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 21, 2021

i’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 21, 2021

i just saw this but yes tmz too lol https://t.co/qtuaoDHADd — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 21, 2021

Here are what fans are saying.

where can I sign up to participate in travis scott and kylie jenner's open relationship? pic.twitter.com/P9etdNPrn6 — Marcos Bongato (@MarcosBongato) May 21, 2021

if kylie n travis can work it out why cant we? https://t.co/a6xTanpwak — ? (@xoaruba) May 21, 2021

Kylie and Travis in an open relationship which means I can be with her too ??? — Lil Reese 8th Life ? (@jojosindakloudz) May 21, 2021