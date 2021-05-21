Fivio Foreign Promises Epic Comeback In First Tweet From Jail

Fivio Foreign is still behind bars, but he is viewing it as just a little setback.

The New York rapper already let his fans know that he expects his comeback to be epic. The rapper, whose real name is Maxie Ryles III, has been in the Bergen County Jail in New Jersey since April 21 after he tried to evade police who asked him to produce his license. Cops also reportedly found a weapon they believed to be his.

Yesterday, May 19, he gave his fans the reassurance that he expects to be back soon and better than before. He used Twitter to touch base.

“The come bacc is gon b different,” he wrote. “I’m readin all fan mail, I’ll b home soon I luv y’all,” he posted.

According to reports, the “Self Made” rapper left his 2018 Mercedes Benz running in a no parking zone before entering a New Jersey Citibank on April 21. Two Fort Lee police officers approached him as he was making his way back to the vehicle, and they asked him for his license. That’s when he allegedly made a dash for it.

When one of the policemen caught up with him at a nearby parking garage, the officer allegedly noticed a loaded .25-caliber handgun fall from the rapper’s waistband. The officers called for backup, and they eventually subdued Fivio, who put up a fight before being handcuffed. One officer was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries from the scuffle.

He was eventually transported to Bergen County Jail in Hackensack, following which he was charged with weapons possession, having a defaced firearm, which had the serial number scratched off, and resisting arrest. Days following his arrest, he dropped his last track, “Unruly.” Fivio’s popularity soared after his June 2019 single “Big Drip”, which was remixed by Lil Baby and Quavo. He is currently signed to Mase’s RichFish Records and Columbia Records.