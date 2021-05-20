Bobby Shmurda Showcases His New Dance & Gets Roasted By Fans

Fans of rapper Bobby Shmurda are voicing their displeasure after the rapper opted to start a new dance craze instead of releasing new music.

The Brooklyn rapper who was locked up for the last 6 years on charges of illegal possession of a firearm was finally released this past February after a Donald Trump pardon.

Many were looking forward to his return to music after his song “Hot N*gga” peaked at number 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was labeled as the song of the summer in 2014. Sadly, fans have deciphered that Bobby Shmurda is more interested in making another popular dance similar to the Shmoney Dance.

Bobby Shmurda has earned the wrath of his fanbase, which has now taken to social media to ridicule the “Hot N**ga” splitter. This can be observed in the comments section of popular media personality DJ Akademik’s Instagram post. “I’m good on this Bobby happy you home tho,” one fan commented, followed by a laughing face emoji. “He learned this dance in jail,” another fan added, who then followed up the comment with a skull emoji. It is clear that fans are not impressed with Bobby’s current interests and are not fond of the new dance moves Bobby is showing off online.

Additionally, fans are unhappy about his new interracial relationship. “Bobby Shmurda came home with a white woman on his arm,” tweeted one fan. The fan also attached a short video to the tweet of a black man visibly upset, stating he was “embarrassed for his people.” “You tell me Bobby Shmurda finally out and the first thing he looks for is a white woman?!?” Another tweeted.

Bobby Shmurda got a new dance ??? pic.twitter.com/hxXmwfeFfm — Rich Autry (@RichAutry) May 14, 2021

Clearly, music is not at the top of Bobby Shmurda’s priorities list at the moment. Some fans have concluded that he is just having fun and enjoying himself, making up for lost time with those closest to him.

That Bobby Shmurda dance really got me cracking up. — TrashcanTerry (@trshcnterry) May 19, 2021

sometimes I catch myself doing the Bobby shmurda dance while waiting for my food to finish cooking, or walking my dog, or brushing my teeth… — littlevirgoo ? (@haleyscomett) May 17, 2021