6ix9ine Claps Back At Jake Paul For Saying He Would Knock Him Out

6ix9ine wasted no time clapping back at Jake Paul who was adamant that he wouldn’t last 30 seconds in a fight.

There’s absolutely no topic or no one that is safe when hip-hop’s infamous rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine takes aim. He seems to have no concern for anyone’s feelings and even attacks the dead. In the latest drama surrounding the artist, he has used Shamir Bolivar, who was better known as Shadow, to attack his latest rival, Jake Paul.

Bolivar, who died last month, was the owner of the Shadow Group and was a renowned premier security guard for several celebrities, including Tekashi 6ix9ine and Paul. When he died, Tekashi’s ex, Sara Molina, in a heartfelt post on social media, talked about his passing and the fact that he allegedly helped her during her relationship with 6ix9ine. Tekashi took a different route when he took to Instagram to respond to Paul’s session about why he was willing to accept a fight.

DJ Akademiks reposted a screenshot of Jake Paul’s answer to which 6ix9ine promptly responded: “I think he’s on steroids like his security guard who passed away @jakepaul.” He was responding to Paul’s Q and A session with fans about the potential fight. Paul explained that he wanted to fight Tekashi because he was disrespectful. “I want to because he deserves to get his ass beat and I want to do it for all the people he’s disrespected,” he wrote.

He added, “But honestly would be too easy and a 30-second fight + he wouldn’t show up in the ring on the day of the fight but yes I would love to knock him out.”

It doesn’t come as a surprise to many that he would respond in such a way either. In November last year, 2020, following the news of King Von’s death, he reacted under a post with a crying laughing emoji as he mocked Lil Durk, who he has beef with.

Most recently, on May 16, he once again took to Instagram to mock Lil Reese after he was shot in a Chicago parking lot. “You mean to tell me you have it on Instagram Live but not in REAL LIFE. I can’t breathe right now,” he posted while adding multiple laughing emojis.