Romeich Parties With Diddy While Shenseea Show off Her Cakes In Miami

While Romeich was partying with Diddy in Miami, Shenseea was flaunting her cakes.

Romeich Major stepped his game up significantly and he has Shenseea‘s success to thank for that. Romeich spent last night in Los Angeles rubbing shoulders with hip-hop mogul Diddy. He chronicled the special moment in a post on his Instagram page. The post features a video that shows Romeich standing just behind Diddy in what appears to be a crowded party venue.

His caption on the post reads, “Just to be in the presence of the great @diddy is such an amazing Dream to me because he is one of the musical genius and business icon that I look up to [prayer hand emojis].”

He continues, “I remember couple years ago I was making @shenseea meet so much people now this girl out here letting me meet all these international icons…See what hard work do? Let you live you Dreams #oneteamonedream.”

Romeich is obviously proud of both his and Shenseea’s accomplishments this far and is enjoying the fruits of their labor. In a series of posts on his stories last night, Romeich indicated that he was partying in LA and had to take a covid test prior to entering the venue. He then posted a video of a swab being taken for the test. The producer also shared several clips of LA from the roof of the building where we presume the party was being held.

While Romeich was obviously awed to be in the presence of Diddy, not all his followers were equally impressed, if any at all.

One Instagram account commented on Romeich’s post saying, “Am I the only one not impressed when our Jamaican celebs are star stucked by other celebs??? I think I get the bigger picture but ion like the actual picture.”

Fans were quick to come to Romeich’s defense, arguing that there was nothing wrong with the picture or his celebration of being in the presence of great people.

One fan responded to the earlier fan’s comment saying, “I don’t think it’s star struck in this case. Being recognized or having the opportunity to meet top players in your industry especially on an international level makes you feel good / like you’re climbing and you’ll honestly feel the need to show gratitude and be grateful.”

Shenseea was partying at the same club with Romeich and Diddy although she was not visible in the video. She posted a pic on her Instagram showcasing her cakes and her outfit.

Romeich, who started out as a designer, has expanded his empire to include many business ventures. He recently launched a new clothing line, Major by Romeich. He is also the Manager for several successful dancehall acts, including Shenseea, Teejay, and Ding Dong.