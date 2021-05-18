DMX Details Childhood Experience Meeting An Angel In Final Interview Before Death

In his final interview before his death, DMX recalled a time he believes he saw an angel.

In early April, rap music icon DMX suffered a heart attack and died a week later in the hospital. The hip-hop community and world at large has been mourning this major loss ever since, and as the tributes continue to pour in on social media daily, the departed rapper’s final interview is making its television debut.

TV One spoke with DMX three weeks before his death for their Uncensored special event series, and the first of the two-part interview premiered on Sunday (May 16). In the special titled Uncensored Special: DMX The Icon, DMX spoke candidly about a time when he was 4 years old, and a traumatic experience led to him seeing what he believed was an angel.

He recalled visiting a friend of his family in his hometown of Yonkers in New York with his mother and little sister. The rapper says while he was supposed to be watching his younger sibling, he found a dime on the ground and ended up going to the store to buy a ball and a lollipop.

“As soon as I stepped off the curb coming down from the store, a car hit me (and) knocked me way over on the other side of the street up under another car,” DMX recalled. He says that’s when a figure appeared that he likened to a white woman holding a clipboard that told him to stay still. The figure disappeared as soon as emergency responders and X’s mother arrived.

“You’d think that she would’ve stuck around because she saw the whole thing,” he said. “I don’t know, I felt like it was an angel. She got no business being in the ‘hood with a f***ing clipboard.”

DMX has always been a deeply spiritual person who, despite his challenges with mental illness and drug abuse, always believed in his salvation and a higher power. Elsewhere in part one of the interview, the rapper assured that he does not fear death because he doesn’t believe it is the end.

“Whatever you’re going through will be easier to go through because you know on the other end, God is waiting with your boarding pass: ‘C’mon let’s go,'” said DMX. “Don’t let a bad memory stay a bad memory, give it to God.”

The second part of the Ruff Ryder legend’s final interview airs on TV One on Monday (May 17) at 10 p.m.