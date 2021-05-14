Nicki Minaj Speak On Her Father’s Death & Taking DMX’s Death Really Hard

After taking a brief hiatus from social media, Nicki Minaj is reconnecting with fans in a meaningful way. Following her IG Live session last night, the singer penned an emotional letter to her supporters, where she addressed the untimely passing of her father, her addiction to The Crown, and her pregnancy cravings.

Nicki Minaj’s 64-year-old father, Robert Maraj, was killed in a hit and run incident in Long Island on February 12. The killer, 70-year-old Charles Polevich, later turned himself in to the police and has been charged with leaving the scene of an incident and tampering with physical evidence. Nicki had not spoken about her father’s death publicly, making her statement in the letter even more poignant. Nicki, who is clearly still heartbroken, wrote, “Tho I can’t really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life. I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way. May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed.”

The singer later addressed the death of rapper DMX, sending love and light to his family. Nicki Minaj said, “The passing of DMX hit me like a ton of bricks. Losing him felt like losing someone I grew up with. I adored him. Blessings to his family.”

On a lighter note, the letter posted on her website gave an update on how the rapper has been occupying her time lately. The letter further reads, “My darlings, as I complete this album & documentary, I am also obsessing over “The Crown” on Netflix. The great Kenya Barris recommended I watch it & I’ve been hooked ever since. It’s safe to say I’ve watched every single episode of every single season at least 5 times each. Lol. Yikes. I know.”

Nicki Minaj went on to give major props to the actors in the Netflix production, saying, “I can’t get enough of Claire Foy’s perfect face. I want to eat it. It just does the right thing in every single scene. Lmao. I also can’t believe how much I enjoy Gillian Anderson’s portrayal of Margaret Thatcher. Seeing as tho I’m such a Meryl StreepINISTA. I love Helena as Princess Margaret & Josh as Prince Charles, although let’s face it; he’s a tad hunkier than the real Prince ever was— and yes, I just used the word “hunkier”. Olivia Colman as the later Queen… she’s a great actress. I actually enjoyed her portrayal of Mrs. Thatcher’s daughter in the IRON LADY even more than I enjoy her in this role! Go figure. BRAVO to the entire cast, writers & directors.”

During her hiatus, Nicki also caught up on Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and had nothing but positives to share about the acclaimed work.

The rapper wrote, “While we’re on the subject of acting, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom was one of the best pieces of work I’ve had the pleasure of viewing in a really long time. GENIUS!!!! With a capital everything!!!! Just when I thought there was no way I could love Viola Davis any more… I MEAN!!!!! OMG. I LIVE!!!! Every single monologue. Every single one. She brought those words to life in such a way that I truly felt as if she could’ve been speaking about the music industry right now! The writing in the original play was just brilliant but she was able to even add a billion times more to it & I didn’t think that was even possible b/c August Wilson is the TRUTH!!!”

She had praises for the recently deceased Chadwick Boseman who played Levee Green in the movie. Nicki said, “Chadwick, of course, was just exceptionally layered & riveting. His acting knows no bounds. I can’t believe he was taken from us so soon. The man was on his way to becoming a full-fledged ICON!!! I also really loved the actor playing “Cutler”. Colman Domingo.”

On a happier note, Nicki addressed her pregnancy and the latest addition to her family. The “Super Bass” singer gave birth to a baby boy last September. On the topic of pregnancy and weird cravings, Nicki told fans, “FUN FACT: since becoming pregnant I can’t stop eating ice. I’m now up to about 20 cups per day. I eat them out of the red plastic cups. The cups must always be stacked in two. “Double cup love, you the one I lean on”. Lol. It simply doesn’t taste right when I eat it out of one lil flimsy cup.”

She shared that her son has brought her joy and fulfillment while giving fans a look into the developing personality of her little boy, who she fondly calls “Papa Bear.”

“I’ve also been completely overwhelmed with joy & fulfillment in the world of Papa Bear. Each day creates a new & fascinating, magical memory that I hide far away into a little cute compartment of my heart; vowing never to forget any of it. Like. He’s just a cute liddo marshmallow. I can’t take it. His favorite movie is Madagascar (Escape 2 Africa) he won’t stop watching it. LOL,” she commented.

She continued, “He’s so smart, funny, sweet, competitive… it’s kind of crazy how they have a full personality so early on. Yesterday I made him say mama. Even got it on video. Just… Wow.”

The obviously proud mom went on to express her anticipation about releasing her new projects while offering some cryptic advice to her fans.

She closed out the letter saying, “I can’t wait to share these new vibez wit yall. It’s so important to always go back to basics for me. This world of smoke & mirrors can blind you. Be careful. Always important to step back & just really observe. “I look beyond what people sayin & I see intent. Then I just sit back & decipher what they really meant”. Still applies. But not only in what people say, but in what they do. There has to be more to this. Right?”

A few hours ago, Nicki released three new tracks that are expected to feature on her upcoming album.

“Thank you so much for fkn w|me on live yall. #BeamMeUpScotty out now. #SeeingGreen with DRAKE & LIL WAYNE out NOW?? #Fractions is out NOW?? #CrocodileTeethREMIX out NOW?? LOVE YOU,” she wrote as she promoted the new heat on her Beam Me Up Scotty project.

The track “Fractions” is currently number 23 on YouTube’s trending music list, while “Seeing Green” is number 20 on the list.

The “Crocodile Teeth” remix with Dancehall artiste Skillibeng is currently sitting at number 2 on YouTube’s local trending list.