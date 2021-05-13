Juice WRLD Photographer Details The Extent Of His Pills Addiction & Cause Of Death

The world was left stunned following the news of up and coming entertainer Juice WRLD’s death on December 8, 2019. The cause was later revealed to be an accidental drug overdose. According to reports at that time, the Chicago rapper sadly suffered a fatal seizure after his private plane landed in his hometown.

Not too long after his death, rumors began making the rounds that he had swallowed a bunch of pills in an effort to hide them from the police. That became the main narrative as previously no one bothered to challenge the information. It seems, however that assumption was wrong at least according to Chris Long, his photographer. Long gave a different take on how things went down and shared more about what happened. He was on the plane and was later charged for gun possession.

He gave insight into Juice WRLD’s final moments using Twitter to reach out to fans. Long also admitted that it’s been an extremely tough period for him, and he’s still coming to terms with the tragic loss of his friend.

“I can’t do this anymore. I give up,” he began. Long added: “Thanks for all the messages. I’m trying so hard. But if I can’t do it let’s make sure some things are clear. J did not swallow a bunch of pills because the police where at the airport. We gave no f*cks about them being there. He could have flushed them down the toilet if he cared,” he posted.

He also explained that WRLD’s drug problem was worse than people were aware of. “J was just hooked bad. The amount he took daily was absurd and he hid how much he really took from mostly everyone. Everyone around him tried really hard to get him to slow down. When he agreed to rehab it was because he wanted to lower his tolerance. He didn’t want to stop,” he added.

J did not swallow a bunch of pills because the police where at the airport. We gave no fucks about them being there. He could have flushed them down the toilet if he cared. — chrislongfilms (@chrislongfilms) May 11, 2021

J was just hooked bad. The amount he took daily was absurd and he hid how much he really took from mostly everyone. Everyone around him tried really hard to get him to slow down. When he agreed to rehab it was because he wanted to lower his tolerance. He didn’t want to stop. — chrislongfilms (@chrislongfilms) May 11, 2021

These claims were previously verified when Lil Bibby, Juice’s manager, revealed that the rapper agreed to go to rehab mostly because of the serious concerns that had been raised about his daily consumption. It seems he decided to go to rehab the very month he passed away.

“J was supposed to go to rehab that month. We tried so hard to do positive things everyday like ride dirt bikes or paintball to keep busy and not do pills but every night once he hit the studio that was it. He loved it. I never thought he would od I was always scared of getting bad pressed pills so got test strips.”

Long added that he even began to test the pills to make sure they wouldn’t cause World to overdose. “I tested every batch he got, but no one knew how much he really took because he was hiding it. Once max and I really started counting how much he had and how fast he went through them,” he continued.

In the end, the scenario that he feared came to pass and there was nothing that he could do to save the rising rap star. “I had to look in his eyes while he was dying,” he said before adding, “And I can’t stop thinking about him over and over again there on the ground and I was just looking in his eyes that’s how I had to say bye to him. It’s just burned into my brain. I want it to stop,” he added. Juice WRLD, whose real name was Jarad Anthony Higgins, will be forever remembered for his track “Lucid Dreams”, which has been played on Spotify over one billion times and peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100. He got his stage name from Tupac Shakur’s part in the film Juice.

It would be “Lucid Dreams” and “All Girls Are the Same” that helped him secure a recording contract with Lil Bibby’s Grade A Productions and Interscope Records. He would put out his debut album Goodbye & Good Riddance in 2018. It went on to become certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA)

You can take a look at the heartfelt posts below.

J was supposed to go to rehab that month. We tried so hard to do positive things everyday like ride dirt bikes or paintball to keep busy and not do pills but every night once he hit the studio that was it. He loved it. — chrislongfilms (@chrislongfilms) May 11, 2021

I never thought he would od I was always scared of getting bad pressed pills so got test strips. I tested every batch he got, but no one knew how much he really took because he was hiding it. Once max and I really started counting how much he had and how fast he went though them — chrislongfilms (@chrislongfilms) May 11, 2021

I had to watch little bro die at my feet. I had to look in his eyes while he was dying and I could do anything about it. — chrislongfilms (@chrislongfilms) May 11, 2021

He had nothing to worry about. He knew the cops where there before we landed. We put that strap in my bag it was all good I had a clean record and I’m a register owner. I had no problem taking that charge. — chrislongfilms (@chrislongfilms) May 11, 2021

And I can’t stop thinking about him over and over again there on the ground and I was just looking in his eyes that’s how I had to say bye to him. It’s just burned into my brain. I want it to stop. — chrislongfilms (@chrislongfilms) May 11, 2021