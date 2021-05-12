Stylo G’s “Dumpling Remix” Hit 50m Views Proving Spice & Sean Paul Pulling Power

The “Dumpling” remix has surpassed 50 million views on YouTube, and UK-based dancehall star Stylo G is ecstatic with the success of the track. He updated fans about the progress of the track and its success on Instagram.

Alongside a clip of the video for the remix, he posted: “50 million dumplings share out, world hit, just over a year we drop this”. There’s no doubt that the track was given a huge boost as two dancehall mega-stars, Spice and Sean Paul, jumped on it. Fans have definitely taken to the remix and can’t seem to get enough of it.

It was released in 2019 and is Stylo G’s most-viewed song on YouTube to date. The artist, who hails from Spanish Town, already found success with the original “Dumpling” track, but it got just close to nine million views since its release and pales in comparison to the number of views that the remix has gotten.

Spice was one of the first to congratulate the artists, saying: “A pure problem when this drop a mi show dem,” a fan added, “It’s been a long lockdown, ya’ll been on repeat,” and this one stated, “This could never get old!” Most of the fans simply commented with fire emojis when the post was made on May 11. So far, it has gotten over 25,000 likes.

It seems Spice and Sean Paul have the Midas touch recently as the two also helped out each other on one of Spice’s recent tracks called “Go Down Deh”, which was released on YouTube on May 1 and has already brought in close to five million views. Veteran Shaggy is also featured on that track. The track is on course to dominate as it debuted at #1 on US and Israeli iTunes Reggae, #2 in the UK, Italy, and Canada, and Top 10 on Apple Music, iTunes, and Deezer. Streaming of the track was recorded globally in countries like Japan, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Stylo G is now known for his hit collaborations, including “Touch Down,” which he recorded with Nicki Minaj and Vybz Kartel and has reached about 19 million views since its release.