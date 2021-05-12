R&B Singer Tank Reveals He’s Going Completely Deaf

R&B legend Tank revealed that he’s going deaf among some other sudden health issues.

The singer revealed the shocking news to his fans via Instagram on Wednesday when he posted a video explaining what’s been happening. While he is getting a ton of support, especially from his core fans, we’re all praying for a speedy recovery as everyone rally to offer prayers and well wishes.

“I’m going completely deaf in my right ear and I’m kind of losing sound in my left,” Tank said in the video before revealing that he has been getting medical attention. “I’m dizzy, can’t walk a straight line. All of this out of nowhere. Don’t know how or why. Seen the doctors and got MRIs and all that good stuff going on.”

In a somber mood, Tank also assured fans that he is by no means giving up despite the seriousness of the situation.

“It still hasn’t given me a reason to stop feeling like I can do and be everything that I’ve set out to be,” he continues. “The goals are still the same — to be great, to be the greatest. And I wanna say that to you, too. No matter what you’re going through, no matter where you find yourself, whether your body’s failing you, whether your mind is failing you, whether your spirit is failing you, keep going, keep pushing.”

Tank says he will be documenting his journey as a means to help others going through similar situations to know they’re not alone and that they can get through it. Meanwhile, the R&B crooner has been getting an overwhelming amount of support not just from fans alone but also from his peers in the industry, including Kevin Hart, his wife Zena Foster, and 112 singer Daron.

“Prayers up king stay strong and stay positive Love u champ,” Kevin Hart wrote.