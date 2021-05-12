Badda General, Liquid & Wayne Marshall Tackles Trafalgar Road Shooting In New Song

The phone conversations between Jamaican-based entertainer ZJ Liquid and US-based deejay Badda General continue with their new track “Current Events.” The new release differs from their previous tracks as a result of a melodic hook from Jamaican Youtuber and reggae artist Wayne Marshall.

Liquid and Badda have been delivering their brand of comedic social commentary for the better part of last year with collaborative singles such as “State of The Union” and “Barrel.” The latter was recently remixed by UK-based dancehall artist Stylo G and Ghanian dancehall superstar Shatta Wale.

While the deejays maintain their usual comedic stance for “Current Events,” the basis of their argument is far from hilarious. The skit sees Badda reaching out to Liquid as he usually does. This time the call is to check if his longtime friend is doing okay, following his review of the daring police takedown of 3 criminals on Trafalgar Road in Kingston on Monday. The two Montegonian natives have been friends for more than two decades, forging their friendship as selectors on the Montego Bay circuit during the late 90s.

Badda and Liquid go line for line as they comment on the actions of the criminals, police, taxi operators caught in the crossfire, as well as the state of Jamaica’s crime problem.

“The Place Hot Streets Crazy Dem yout ya mash works daily / You no hear wa dem do the man a Swallow Field / You No Hear Wa Dem Do The Old Lady,” Marshall questions in the chorus.

You can check out the entire track below.