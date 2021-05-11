Lapattra Jacobs Speak On Relationship With NBA YoungBoy

Lapattra Jacobs, one of NBA YoungBoy‘s baby mothers, has disclosed that she would have still been in a relationship with the rapper if she had not been attacked and stabbed by Iyanna Mayweather last year.

Jacobs was hospitalized with severe stab wounds inflicted by Mayweather, who at the time was NBA YoungBoy‘s girlfriend. The knife attack happened in April of last year at YoungBoy’s Houston home, where Mayweather caught the young rapper and Jacobs, who was reportedly pregnant at the time with his child.

An altercation ensued that left Jacobs nursing wounds and Yaya looking to face some time in prison. After the incident, Mayweather was released on $30,000 bail and was ordered to stay at least 1,000 feet from Jacobs.

A few months after the incident, Lapattra took to Instagram Live to show her wounds, noting that she could not fully extend her arm that was sitting in a cast from her elbow. She also later removed the cast to show her followers that her hand lacked mobility.

On Monday, May 10, Jacobs went live on Instagram, seemingly healed from the wounds that were inflicted but still somewhat scarred from the incident. During her Live, she discussed her relationship with YoungBoy.

“He’s still young, so he ain’t ready to settle down. In my mind, I know cause I’m older than him so I know a young person really not ready to settle down,” she said.

However, she added that even though she was aware that he was for the streets at the time, she would have still been “low key” with the rapper if she was not attacked.

Yaya, who is the daughter of the famous boxer Floyd Mayweather, had been in a tumultuous relationship with YoungBoy since the end of 2018. She welcomed their son Kentrell Jr. in January this year and is still showing loyalty to her baby daddy. Reports are that the father of seven should be welcoming his eight with his ‘former’ girlfriend, Jazlyn Mychelle. The two reportedly rekindled during the rapper’s time in jail. YoungBoy is currently in police custody after he was arrested in March on felony charges, following a wild pursuit in Los Angeles. He is currently awaiting trial.