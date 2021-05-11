JetsonMade Explains Why He Turned Down Rihanna For J. Cole

Producer JetsonMade explains why he opted to work with J. Cole instead of Rihanna.

Many of music’s biggest producers would have possibly sold a kidney to secure a collaboration with Rihanna, but not JetsonMade. The young beatmaker

recently revealed that when the bad gal summoned him, he decided to pass on the opportunity, opting to work with J. Cole instead.

JetsonMade was chatting it up on a recent interview when he made the big reveal.

“I was really supposed to go work with Rihanna. I swear to god, I skipped out on that shit to go work with Cole,” he said before showing love to both parties. “Shout out to Rihanna though, I hope we can get in there. It was more personal. Cole reached out to me personally, I was at this man’s house, like, f**k that, I’m going with this n***a.”

Jetson has been making extensive strides in his career over the last couple of years through his work with DaBaby, having produced the rapper’s breakout single “Suge.” His credits now include the likes of “What’s Poppin,” which featured Jack Harlow, as well as work from Roddy Ricch, Playboi Carti, and Youngboy Never Broke Again.

J. Cole is considered one of the industry’s greatest song writers, and with the release of his latest album only days away, the spotlight is firmly on the “Workout” rapper. Jetson has also been cast into the limelight for his work on Cole’s recent release “Lion King On Ice.”

100% true story lol one of the toughest decisions we had to make. But shoutout to @KingOfQueenz and @JColeNC, go stream Lion King On Ice rn! pic.twitter.com/t7PblSjF8C — TP (@OGxTP) May 9, 2021

Many have applauded the 23-year-old producers for his recent accomplishment. However, they felt that a RiRi collab would have been more impactful to his career and could possibly help with breaking into the Pop realm. Still, others have hinted that while this means that Rihanna is working on new music and could be releasing her R9 project, it doesn’t guarantee that his production would be selected from the many others on her chopping block.