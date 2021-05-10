Nicki Minaj Announces New Music After Ending Social Media Hiatus

Nicki Minaj has announced her return to music after ending her hiatus from social media.

The wife and mother is emerging months after the birth of her son and also the death of her father recently. On Monday, fans went into a frenzy after the Queen of the Barbz posted two images on her social media showing her decked up in Chanel from head to toe.

The two shots show Nicki Minaj partially nude wearing custom pink Chanel crocs, accent glasses with various Chanel props around her, including pink fluffy heart-shaped pillows that she covers herself with.

The post is only captioned “F R I D A Y” with the peace out sign. Fans shared their excitement at her return and especially since this would be the first new music that she’s releasing since 2018 when she launched her studio album Queen.

Last year November, she released “What That Speed Bout” with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and before that, she released “Whole Lotta Choppas (Remix)” and joined ASAP Ferg and MadeinTYO for “Move Ya Hips.”

The rapper welcomed her firstborn in September and thereafter took a hiatus from the music scene. At a time she was expected to return, news broke that her father was killed in a hit-and-run accident. Fans, however, kept her music alive and have even caused her to have new records with her existing songs.

Days ago, the Barbz came together on Twitter in their usual trending fashion, and they promoted Nicki Minaj’s song “LLC.”

Apparently, the Barbz intended to show fan love to the Queen in an effort to get her to release new music! On Friday, the song became the No. 1 trending hashtag in the United States and worldwide with over 133,000 tweets. Artists like Doja Cat got in the fun as she reposted on her Instagram storytelling fans to stream the song.

“LLC,” is from the album Queen, and after the song was streaming, it became Minaj’s best performing single for 2021 so far. The song entered the Top 40 of the iTunes US Chart since being released in 2018.