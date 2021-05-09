Billie Eilish Has To Get Her Chief Keef Fix At Karaoke

Billie Eilish is a Chief Keef stan.

We all have our favorite artists when it comes to Karaoke. Most times, we choose our favorite tracks or an artist whose keys we think we can make. Teen sensation Billie Eilish recently revealed her surprising pick of artists when it comes to Karaoke. Not sure you’d be able to guess this one but one of her favorites is Chief Keef!

Billie Eilish is only 19-years-old and is already on the way to becoming one of the most recognized talents in music. She’s already copped various Grammy Awards as her talents are recognized, and she’s looking to keep building on her current momentum. Fans are eagerly awaiting her highly-anticipated album Happier Than Ever, which is expected to drop in July.

She’s been featured in most notable celebrity publications. Most recently, she was on the cover of British Vogue, where she showed off a brand new look. Her massive style change caught many fans by surprise. It was during that interview that she shared her love of Karaoke. She first revealed that she loves to sing H.E.R. songs but also added the surprising detail that she absolutely loved to sing Chief Keef songs.

“I really love H.E.R., I feel empowered when I sing H.E.R. songs, or like, Chief Keef to be honest,” she said. “I don’t even know if they have Chief Keef at karaoke bars, but I would request some Chief Keef.”

Of course, Chief Keef has a lot of classic songs like “Faneto,” “Hate Bein’ Sober,” “I Don’t Like,” and “Love Sosa,” under his belt, but it’s anyone’s guess as to which one is her favorite. Which track do you think Billie would belt out at her favorite Karaoke bar?