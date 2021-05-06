Bobby Shmurda immortalized Harriet Tubman on his arm.

The New York rapper has been making a concerted effort to stay a free man and obeying the conditions of his parole. He’s mostly kept a low profile popping up every now and then but always looking serene and in control. Bobby Shmurda looks to be really looking to take a positive turn and was recently spotted getting some new ink. While the finished product hasn’t been presented yet, it seems he’s getting a portrait of Harriet Tubman.

Shmurda gave a virtual nod to Brooklyn tattoo artist Daz Léone Ink with a couple of prayer and heart emojis as he tagged him in a post on his Instagram stories. Daz has been in business for over a decade now and began his career in 2009. He’s worked with several rappers over the years, including Pop Smoke.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/itsbobbyshmurda/2566754677401856177/

Daz also shared the work that he’s doing on Bobby’s right arm, and even though it looks quite near to completion, he revealed that it’s going to take more than just one session to get the job done. “First session of a long project,” he captioned a pic on Instagram. He added: “Welcome home bro. He got some fire on the way.”

Fans have been eagerly awaiting his first record since being released from prison after serving seven years. Most recently, in April, he hinted that some new work might be on the way. In that upcoming track, he declared himself as the ‘King of New York.” It’s been rumored that the late Pop Smoke might feature on one of his tracks soon.

In the same month, Bobby Shmurda previewed a new track on Instagram, following reports that he couldn’t release his songs because of label issues. He eventually assured fans that new music would be coming soon.