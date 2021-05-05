Fans Reacts To Jay-Z Reflecting His Regrets About “Big Pimpin” In 2010

Comments by Jay-Z in a 2010 interview have gone viral that the rapper “regrets” the lyrics in his single “Big Pimpin’.”

However, while many news outlets ran with the headlines, it seems that those comments are misconstrued from an old interview by Jay-Z done in 2010. Of course, of late, most of the news about Jay-Z surrounds his business acumen and financial moves, including the latest sale of his share in Tidal to Jack Dorsey’s Square.

He has also been trending on Twitter for his performance on DJ Khaled’s latest album “Khaled Khaled’. Now, it seems that fans are concerned that the rapper could be regretting the lyrics to one of his biggest singles at the heights of his career.

One news article on the internet said the rapper “regretted” his Big Pimpin’ lyrics. It cited Beyonce’s husband and father of three, saying he can’t believe he said those things. However, at no point did Jay-Z ever say that. The internet was abuzz with discussions about the purported “regrets” as they proclaimed their love for the song.

However, the interview that the news article actually referred to is one done in 2010 with the Wall Street Journal in which Jay-Z talked about his book Decoded as well as his songwriting skills. At no point did he ever say he regretted making the song or using those lyrics, a dedicated fan page pointed out.

It added that HOV has also performed the songs many times over the past years since the song’s release.

A snippet of the interview online was posted where the Wall Street Journal asked Jay-Z, “you’re famous for not writing your lyrics down as you compose them. What changes about them when you see them on the page like this?”

Jay-Z is then quoted replying: “Some [lyrics] become really profound when you see them in writing. Not ‘Big Pimpin’. That’s the exeption. It was like I can’t believe I said that. And kept saying it. What kind of animal would say this sort of thing? Reading it is really harsh,” he said.

It appears that Jay-Z was saying he was shocked at seeing the lyrics actually on paper. But while some were quick to call the rapper misogynistic for the lyrics, others instead focused on the fact that he did not, in fact, say he regrets them as was reported by the online news publication.

Meanwhile, some fans praised the song as one of the biggest rap tunes ever made, while some also condemned the rapper for the lyrics, which seemed to promote the ill-treatment of women.

According to Genius here is a portion of Jay-Z’s verse on “Big Pimpin.”

You know I thug ’em, f*** ’em, love ’em, leave ’em

‘Cause I don’t f***in’ need ’em

Take ’em out the hood, keep ’em lookin’ good

But I don’t f***in’ feed ’em

First time they fuss I’m breezin’

Talkin’ bout, “What’s the reasons?”

I’m a pimp in every sense of the word, bitch

Better trust than believe ’em

In the cut where I keep ’em

‘Til I need a nut, ’til I need to beat the guts

Then it’s, beep beep and I’m pickin’ ’em up

Let ’em play with the dick in the truck

Many chicks want to put Jigga fist in cuffs

Divorce him and split his bucks

Just be’cause you got good head, I’m a break bread

So you can be livin’ it up?