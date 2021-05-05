Burna Boy’s “Ye” Certified Gold In The US

Burna Boy is celebrating another milestone as his latest single, “Ye”, has been certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The news of the Grammy award-winning artist’s latest achievement was celebrated by his mother, Mrs. Bose Ogulu, on her Instagram account @thenamix. Mrs. Bose, who is also her son’s manager, shared a photo of herself and her son as he smiled while looking at her.

She said in her caption, “Just took the door off its hinges, Outside is the best place to be. Ye certified Gold in the USA. Steady counting still.”

Burna Boy also noted the achievement as he said, “‘YE’ off the OUTSIDE album is Gold. I’m thankful for the love and support, we go again.”

The single, which is distributed under Atlantic Records, was certified Gold on May 3, 2021. Two years after its release on August 6, 2018, the song continues to be one of the biggest hits on the party scene. The song peaked at NO. 26 on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip Hop chart after release and also won Song of the Year and Listener’s Choice at the 2019 Soundity MVP Awards Festival in Africa.

So far, half a million certified units have been sold, and over on YouTube, the song has racked up more than 137 million views on Burna Boy’s official account.

It’s been a good year for the artist who performed “Ye” at the 2021 Grammy’s, where he also won his first Grammy award for Best Global Music Album for Twice as Tall. The album is his fifth studio album by the Nigerian artist.

Burna Boy’s achievement joins a list growing list of talented Nigerian artists making big on the global stage. Among those who have made a mark are Davido, with “if” and “fall” and Wizkid with “Come Closer.”