Jada Kingdom Finds A Way To Drop New Music Amid Lawsuit

When you can’t beat them, join them. It seems dancehall singjay Jada Kingdom has decided to follow this old adage in hopes of getting away from her current record label. She’s reportedly found a loophole that she believes will help her to start back releasing new music as she continues to battle against her former manager.

Earlier this year, in February, she opened up about some of the obstacles she was facing. She also let fans know that she wouldn’t be releasing music anytime soon, mostly because of what she called “industry politics” and a lack of management.

The “Green Dreams” singer has somehow found a way to put out new music. She elatedly shared the news with her followers on Instagram yesterday (May 3).

“Since I can’t release any new music yet, mi aguh remix some of my fav songs right now,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “Let’s go crazy!” she added. She also revealed what the first remix would be.

Jada shared that the first remix, due any day now, will be “D’yani’s Feelings,”. As with most loopholes, there’s a catch. “The artist of the original song will be uploading my remix,” Jada Kingdom said, before adding “YOUTUBE ONLY. Badmind yuh cyah stop mi!!!”

Jada Kingdom received a lot of media attention recently, mostly because of an ongoing legal battle with her former management team, Pop Style. She was with the company for the last four years. Even though it’s not clear when they became angry with each other, the company has already filed a defamation lawsuit against the artist. The lawsuit, which was filed last month, claims that she allegedly made libelous remarks about them during an Instagram Live video.

During that Live, Jada shared her excitement about having found a new management team.

“Mi excited fi see how everything a go turn out. Mi cya wait fi drop new music,” she said. “Mi waiting, just ready fi go crazy as I should have been doing from day f**king one… There’s just so much sh*t and how mi get by is creating music, laughing, see the good inna everything regardless. Everything a go work out,” she continued.