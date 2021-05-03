Mavado Taps IVoltage For “Never Go Win”

A month after he gave fans the anthem “Never Give Up,” Mavado is back with another inspirational track. The artiste officially released his single “Never Go Win” on YouTube today (April 30).

Like “Never Give Up”, Mavado’s latest track gives off a reggae vibe and is all about the positive. The Tommy G production, which is distributed by Zojak Worldwide, also features upcoming artiste IVoltage.

The rhythm builds up slowly and features the harmony that complements Mavado’s smooth voice. Coupled with sharp and well-delivered lyrics from IVoltage, the song has hit potential.

The lyrics reference the troubles that the world has been facing in the past year, which should make it very relatable for those who’ve encountered struggles due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the opening of the song, IVoltage says, “Whole heep a f***ery gwaan last year still enuh, yuh know,” and let’s just say we can all relate.

The song’s lyrics also pay homage to Mavado’s mother, who recently passed away when she died in hospital in March. The entertainer sings, “Mama though yuh gone, yuh legacy live on. Watch over yuh son, see when mi troubles a come.”

Ultimately it is a feel-good motivational song that will have listeners pressing the repeat button.

Fans have already started sharing positive reactions to the song. One YouTube user commented, “Dem neva go WIN. Another classic from the Gad.” A second user wrote, “Finally!!!!! From it preview me been a wait on it an gully gad neva disappoint.”