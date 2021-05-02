Bob Marley: Legacy Series Gets Webby Award Nomination

Bob Marley legacy lives on and continues to rake in deserved accolades. In the latest accomplishment for the Marleys, the 12-part, mini-documentary web series, Bob Marley: Legacy, has been nominated for one of the most prestigious online awards, a Webby Award.

The series takes a deeper look at the late reggae legend’s life and formed part of the yearlong celebration of his life and impact in 2020. The celebration was called Marley 75 as it would have been his 75th birthday last year.

The Webby Awards nominations, which were released on April 20, showed that Bob Marley: Legacy was nominated in the Best Video Series in the music category. The series was a joint effort and was presented by Universal Music Enterprises, Tuff Gong, and Island. The Webby Awards recognizes the best websites, podcasts, apps, and other internet services for a given year. It is widely considered the Internet’s highest honor and is often referred to as “Oscars of the Internet.”

The awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. That group is made up of over two thousand industry experts and technology innovators. Some of the categories that are awarded include websites, advertising, and media, online film, and video. One of the trademarks of the show is the short acceptance speech by winners, which is only five words long.

Bob Marley: Legacy resonated with fans in a year that was plagued by the racist violence in the US, which saw the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement. It was especially pertinent as many around the world cried for equal rights and justice for black lives. The first episode of the series called “75 Years A Legend,” has already brought in over one million views.

The Marleys gave thanks for the recognition through Bob Marley’s Instagram page that posted: “Give thanks to the team @umgcatalog for helping us shine a light on these new perspectives of Bob’s life and legacy.”

“This unique YouTube series provides fans with a refreshing and cinematic journey through the life, legacy, and relevance Bob Marley still holds in this present day. Bob Marley remains one of the most followed posthumous artistes on social media in this digital era, and Marley75 serves to bring his music and message to the digital foreground, reaching new audiences and perspectives with innovative content and ground-breaking technology,” a release about the show stated.

The Marley family will celebrate another milestone this year as it will be the 40th year since he passed away at just 36-years-old. The Webby Awards winners will be revealed on Tuesday, May 18. Fans can vote on the People’s Voice Award online until Thursday, May 6.