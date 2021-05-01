Spice Drops Bouncy Visual For Shaggy & Sean Paul Collab “Go Down Deh”

Spice drops off the video for her Shaggy and Sean Paul-assisted single, “Go Down Deh.”

The official video for Spice’s “Go Down Deh” has been released, and it’s already doing numbers. In just 80 minutes, the video gained over 53,000 views on YouTube. The track features heavy hitters Sean Paul and Shaggy and could very well be the just the international hit that Spice is looking for this year. The song was produced by Constantin “Costi” Ionita on the VP Records label.

The video, which is filmed in a nightclub setting, is a celebration of dancehall culture at its finest. A dark background and flashing laser lights help set the ambiance for the video, which features several sets of dance choreography. The video also sees the reunion of the Team Spice original dancers (Pretty Pretty, TC, and Dancing Rebel) after a brief hiatus.

Open shots see Spice herself dancing in the rain with her signature colored hair and later opening a magnum in the club as Shaggy sits at the bar. The Magnum as her choice of drink is significant as Spice has been an Ambassador for the brand since 2019. The drink is also a significant part of Jamaican culture.

The Jay Will-produced video, which was filmed in Kingston, further features dancers on poles surrounding Spice and a choreographed dance segment that sees the entire club (multiple dance crews) “vibing”. The video is fast-paced and perfectly matches the pulsating and hard-hitting beat of “Go Down Deh”.

The single is one of several that are expected to feature on Spice’s debut album TEN. The album currently has a tentative release date of July 30.

As she promoted the single on her Instagram yesterday (April 30), Spice said, “Do your collaboration with Artist who truly supports you. I’m keeping a big release party in Atlanta tonight at Cosmopolitan club 10 pm sharp and @direalshaggy just bought tickets and fly in just to support me. GO DOWN DEH SONG OUT NOW ?? @duttypaul Big up bro love Unu bad…. @kingpromotions1 Line up all the sprinters dem READY.”

The video accompanying her caption showed Spice and Shaggy singing and vibing to the hit song. Spice opens the video saying, “Watch Go Down Deh release and out now… Hear song..” before moving the camera to show her song being played from an ultra high tech nap sack, as she asks fans “Unuh feel like a radio a play deh song deh?” She later pans the camera to Shaggy, who begins to sing and dance along to the song’s lyrics.

Fans on all platforms already love the collaboration giving it great feedbacks. One fan on YouTube commented saying, “3 legends in Dancehall on 1 track. Big up Spice, Shaggy, and Sean. This is legendary aka Game Changer.”

Another said, “This collab is what the music industry has been missing.”