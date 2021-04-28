50 Cent Bans Snoop Dogg From Smoking On The Set Of “BMF”

50 Cent told Snoop Dogg that the set of “BMF” is a smoke free zone.

Snoop Dogg is a West Coast legend who has built his career on his smooth-talking style and his embrace of marijuana culture. It’s rare that you see Snoop without a blunt in hand, so it makes sense that the “Gin and Juice” rapper was caught off guard when someone tried to interrupt his smoke session. 50 Cent took to Instagram this week to share the moment he attempted to talk Snoop into putting out his weed while on the set of his upcoming show, BMF.

The picture showed Snoop in full makeup for his character role on the show, looking at a masked Fifty like he was crazy. “This is how @snoopdogg looked at me when I told him he can’t smoke weed on set,” Fif captioned the post. “He said f**k you talking about 50 it’s legal. LOL”.

Fifty may have just been looking out for the comfort of the cast and crew, some of whom might prefer not to get a second-hand high during work hours. Snoop, on the other hand, knows his worth and is probably betting he won’t get kicked off set for refusing to put out his blunt. The picture also revealed some behind-the-scenes details about BMF, showing Snoop in a vintage afro, old-school sunglasses, and flashy gold chains.

Snoop is reportedly playing a pastor and spiritual advisor in Black Mafia Family which tells the true story of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and his brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory and their bigtime drug trafficking operation. The show is being filmed in Detroit and Atlanta and features several familiar faces, including La La Anthony.

Although he may be under the influence at all times, Snoop has already proven his acting chops several times over, including in his recent role alongside Matthew McConaughey in The Beach Bum. The rap icon received many positive reviews for his work in the film, although critics noted that the character was very similar to Snoop’s real-life personality. Now that he is cast as a pastor in BMF, fans may get a chance to see a more dynamic performance from the D.O. double G.