Chief Keef Artist Tray Savage’s Murder Suspect Arrested

The hip hop community was shocked in June 2020, when Chief Keef’s artist Tray Savage was brutally gunned down. The artist’s life, who was 26-years-old, was brought to an unfortunate end, leaving his family, friends, and fans in mourning. According to reports, Savage was killed on the 8100 block of South Evans Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood.

There may be some justice on the horizon as the Chicago Tribune has reported that 20-year-old Demitri Jackson was recently arrested in Fort Worth, Texas, on a murder warrant. He has since been extradited back to Chicago to face the charges. Jackson faced Judge David R. Navarro on Sunday (April 25) for a bail hearing. His bail was denied, and he was also ordered to return to court later this week.

Prosecutors have alleged that the two men were involved in the same gang but have not yet released details into how or why the shooting occurred. Other reports indicate that Jackson and Tray Savage met up and interacted with each other from their vehicles before driving off in different directions.

About 15 minutes after that meeting, Jackson’s white Mazda SUV was driven back to the meeting spot and parked. The two then met up again, but as Savage was driving away, Jackson allegedly opened fire, striking Savage fatally in the neck. Savage’s car slammed into several parked cars before stopping. Later that night, June 19, 2020, he was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Authorities added that they have witnesses who said that they saw Jackson reversing his SUV and speeding off. The vehicle was found the day after the shooting still on fire in an alley. Prosecutors also revealed that they were able to identify Jackson’s unmasked face from a video captured at a convenience store just before the shooting. He was also identified by police, who said they were able to identify him by his walk. He walks with a limp after being shot in 2018.

Jackson’s attorney Thomas Hallock argued that his client should have been granted bail because he was cooperative with law enforcement. The only reason he was out of state was to attend his grandmother’s funeral. She died last year. Jackson, who faces a life sentence if convicted, is expected to return to court on Friday (April 30).