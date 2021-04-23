Elephant Man Plans Summer Takeover With 2 New Videos “Party Banger” & “Warm Up”

Elephant Man planning a summer takeover with two new party anthems.

As the vaccination program runs full steam ahead in Jamaica, many are hoping that this summer will mean a return for the entertainment industry. The Energy Gad, Elephant Man, is trying to do his part to make sure fans will be entertained during that period. He’s hoping to drop two new music videos in anticipation of summer, and knowing his energetic style, they’ll probably be two bangers.

The “Magical” deejay spoke with THE STAR and told them that even if restrictions aren’t lifted, people should still have good music to vibe to. He also revealed a bit of the planned videos and what he hopes they will do for fans.

“We just shoot the videos for two songs — Party Banger and Warm Up. Warm Up is on Burchill Records, and Party Banger is on Supa Hype’s label. Two a dem a party/dance type songs,” he said.

He added that the songs were all about getting people to feel more upbeat about the current situation. “They’re all about getting people hyped and getting them moving. I wrote Party Banger because music a go always need a song like that whether the place lockdown or it open,” Elephant Man said.

The veteran artist went on to say that no matter what, people should be able to move, dance, and have a good time.

“People affi move and fulljoy dem self if a even pan dem verandah, inna dem kitchen, we yaadback and dis a di song. Warm Up now a fi di ladies dem. Every girl now have the time dem can exercise and get fit and a dat we wah do fi di summer,” he said.

Even though it might be difficult to infuse songs with his usual energy, he has persevered in trying to translate that hype feeling into the track. For him, it’s about getting fans moving no matter where they are or the situation that they are facing. “The music is still hype; we writing and producing and singing like nuh lockdown nuh deh. We still a make it look like everyweh open because when it do open, we wah di people dem have the go-to song dem,” he continued.

Many entertainers may have slowed down during the pandemic, but for him, 2021 is all about keeping busy and waiting for the right opportunities. His latest single, “Magical,” has already crossed five million views on YouTube.

“Yuh nuh wah fi sleep pan the work nuh time at all because people still need music. The work nuh stop chu the corona. It never stop, and 2021 we a go hard or stay home forever,” he added. He also had some advice for his dancehall cohorts: “As artistes, we can’t get lazy. A now we fi a put in the work. Dancehall nuh deh a nobody doorstep and the world big so now a di time weh wi fi give the fans material.”