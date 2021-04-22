Moneybagg Yo Recruits Pharrell, Polo G, Future & Lil Durk For ‘A Gangsta’s Pain’ Album

Moneybagg Yo’s new album features Future, Polo G, Pharrell, and more.

Interscope Records signee Moneybagg Yo has a new album coming this Friday (April 23) and with fans already buzzing about the drop, the rapper released the tracklist for the upcoming record. The album titled A Gangsta’s Pain is a 22-track project loaded with guest appearances by some of today’s hottest rappers.

Taking to Instagram to stir up some excitement among fans on Wednesday, Moneybagg wrote, “Let Me Hear U Ready For Tomorrow Night!! #AGangstasPain 4/23,” alongside a photo of the album tracklist. The Memphis rapper has a pretty impressive lineup set to debut with features from the likes of Future, Polo G, Lil Durk, Jhene Aiko, Pharrell, and more.

A Gangsta’s Pain follows Moneybagg’s Time Served which was released at the top of 2020. That album peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart and has been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. Moneybagg’s new album includes the previously released tracks “Time Today” and “Hard for the Next,” Both titles appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 chart peaking at No. 37 and No. 49 respectively. The former is also now officially certified gold by the RIAA.

After seeing the tracklist for A Gangsta’s Pain, fans reacted favorably pointing out that “it looks promising” and telling the rapper, “Oh, you been workin workin.” The album also includes guest appearances by Kaash Paige, BIG30 and Tripstar.

Moneybagg Yo has been promoting the new album hard recently and on Wednesday night he shared a sneak peek of him filming for the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The rapper will also be playing some of the tracks from the album on Thursday night (April 22) on Apple Music’s First Listen with Ebro Darden.