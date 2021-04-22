50 Cent To Play Crooked Footballer In Lionsgate Thriller “Free Agents”

50 Cent’s next big screen role will be a crooked pro footballer.

New York rapper 50 Cent continues his ascendancy in the film world as he’s set to star and executive produce a movie called Free Agents. The movie seems to be a “high-concept sports action heist thriller,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. They also disclosed that the movie “tells of a group of professional football players who come together to steal from the team owners who are exploiting them.” The film will be produced by Lionsgate and directed by Deon Taylor, who recently directed Fatale starring Michael Ealy and Hilary Swank last year.

The story, which follows a player who is lured into a life of crime, will see 50 Cent’s character involved in most of the complex relationships that form. His character’s foray into crime eventually threatens his football status as well as the safety of his family. He seems to be the main protagonist as his character is the one who lures the younger teammates into a life of crime all to get back at the owners.

Fifty used Instagram to update fans about the new movie. He casually posted, “oh yeah, it’s lit. you know i’m working. Green Light Gang let’s Go!”

Taylor said he was impressed by 50 Cent’s effort on screen.

“50 has been legendary in all ways I have been extremely impressed by his amazing energy on screen and his ability to light up every scene he is in. I truly believe this extremely complex role will truly allow the world to understand just how unbelievably talented 50 is as an artist,” he said in a statement.

Lionsgate also owns Starz, which is the cable network behind the rapper’s hugely successful Power franchise as well as the upcoming Black Mafia Family series. President of motion picture production, Erin Westerman, also applauded 50’s on-screen energy. “50 is part of the Lionsgate family and time and again has proven to be a compelling presence as an actor,” he said.