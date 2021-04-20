Post Malone Creates History As Youngest Artist To Have 3 Diamond Singles

Post Malone is now the youngest artist in history to achieve 3 diamond songs.

The artist won big with his hit singles “Congratulations,” featuring Quavo, “Sunflower” with Swae Lee, and “Rockstar” with 21 Savage as the youngest artist at 25 to achieve three diamond certifications simultaneously. Post Malone’s latest commercial success comes on the heel of his 2019 project Hollywood’s Bleeding. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, the 25-year-old artist’s recording-breaking streak means that three of his biggest singles have all topped sales of 10 million copies sold.

Producer Dre London who discovered the artiste celebrated the news on Instagram.

“Mama!! We did it again!!,” he wrote in the caption of the Chart Data update on his achievement. “This stuff don’t just happen in the movies it happens in real life too!! Who would have ever thought your son from the streets of Brixton South London would have ever discovered the youngest artist in history to EVER have 3 diamond records. Congrats to my bruv @postmalone We did it!!& we just getting started!!! #2021 #DreVision.”

Meanwhile, “Rockstar” passed the two billion streams mark on Spotify. The song has been all the rage on Tik Tok and has been used in thousands of videos recreated by fans. He now has achieved a record of being one of two artists who have seven or more songs that have streamed one billion or more times. Only Justin Bieber has been able to achieve this feat.

In the grand scheme of things, Post Malone’s songs are now among only 45 songs in history to have been certified, Diamond. Among the other artists sharing the achievement are Eminem, Ed Sheeran, and Katy Perry, who all hold a record of three singles, each being Diamond Certified, and Cardi B for her first Diamond Certified single for Bodak Yellow.